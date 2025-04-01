Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 3,453.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $366.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $372.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.36. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $309.01 and a one year high of $529.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $1.33. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current year.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $538.00 to $526.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $327.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.13.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

