UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Stock

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at UBS Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 84.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Cryoport in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Cryoport Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:CYRX traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $5.98. 184,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,011. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $298.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.67. Cryoport has a 1 year low of $4.58 and a 1 year high of $20.11.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $59.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.71 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 70.08% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cryoport will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cryoport news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 4,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $29,059.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 765,399 shares in the company, valued at $4,814,359.71. This trade represents a 0.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 19,830 shares of company stock valued at $118,353 over the last ninety days. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYRX. Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cryoport by 58.7% during the third quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 214,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 79,244 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 272.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 59,582 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,405,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 146,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 45,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Cryoport by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

