UBS Group Cuts Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Price Target to $520.00

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $584.00 to $520.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upgraded Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ferrari from $525.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $498.86.

Get Ferrari alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Ferrari

Ferrari Trading Up 1.7 %

Institutional Trading of Ferrari

NYSE:RACE traded up $7.45 on Tuesday, reaching $435.33. 104,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,977. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $399.27 and a 1-year high of $509.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $455.85 and its 200-day moving average is $451.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at $853,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ferrari by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC raised its position in Ferrari by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 67,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,737,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new position in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,371,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period.

Ferrari Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.