Tweedy Browne Co LLC Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,007 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the period. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 876.9% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE:COP opened at $105.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $133.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.29. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $86.81 and a twelve month high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.26%. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 target price on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.95.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

