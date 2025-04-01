Tweedy Browne Co LLC Cuts Stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC cut its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 356,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,410 shares during the period. Kenvue makes up about 0.5% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $7,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KVUE. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Kenvue by 438.4% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kenvue in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kenvue by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 300.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Stock Performance

KVUE opened at $23.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.22, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.25. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $24.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 6.66%. Equities analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KVUE has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Kenvue from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

