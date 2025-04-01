Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lowered its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 102,035 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $7,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skba Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 265,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,513,000 after acquiring an additional 127,500 shares in the last quarter. Partners in Financial Planning acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Everstar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 182,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,926,000 after purchasing an additional 14,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFC opened at $41.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.43. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $35.09 and a twelve month high of $49.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 15.59%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on TFC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. HSBC upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.68.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

