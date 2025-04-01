Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.52 and last traded at $25.52, with a volume of 629595 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.34.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TGI. Barclays cut Triumph Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Baird R W lowered Triumph Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Triumph Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.53.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 55.18% and a net margin of 45.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer H. Allen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,942.72. This trade represents a 40.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGI. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,845,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,318,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,568 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 4th quarter valued at $15,945,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,702,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,764,000 after purchasing an additional 635,568 shares during the period. Finally, Irenic Capital Management LP increased its stake in Triumph Group by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP now owns 3,787,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,666,000 after purchasing an additional 628,296 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

