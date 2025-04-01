Treynor Bancshares Inc. Sells 4,731 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Treynor Bancshares Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,731 shares during the quarter. Treynor Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,255,000. Riggs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,729,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $559,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 155,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,009,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV opened at $78.28 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.72 and a one year high of $79.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.72 and a 200-day moving average of $77.70.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.2474 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

