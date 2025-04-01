Trexquant Investment LP Trims Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,207 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,663 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $21,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2,022.2% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 12,463 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 669.2% during the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 783,261 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $168,299,000 after purchasing an additional 232,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,707 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LNG opened at $231.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.88 and a 52-week high of $257.65. The stock has a market cap of $51.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $223.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.32.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $1.59. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 37.19%. Equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total transaction of $1,975,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,934 shares in the company, valued at $7,448,852.34. This trade represents a 20.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $237.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LNG

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.