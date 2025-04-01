Trexquant Investment LP Sells 118,199 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,199 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.23% of Toro worth $18,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the third quarter worth about $1,248,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toro by 6,995.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,418,000 after acquiring an additional 72,962 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 101.6% in the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Toro by 294.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 18,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Toro by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 51,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 27,376 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Toro from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Toro from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Toro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

Shares of TTC stock opened at $72.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.78 and a 200-day moving average of $81.90. The Toro Company has a one year low of $71.23 and a one year high of $100.93. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.70.

Toro declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase 4,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.87%.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

