Trexquant Investment LP Has $30.85 Million Stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 70.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,391,574 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 990,662 shares during the period. Lyft accounts for approximately 0.4% of Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.58% of Lyft worth $30,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lyft by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,493 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lyft by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 28,454 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Lyft by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 42,203 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Lyft by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,539 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,538 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.84. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.15. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.93 and a 12 month high of $19.64.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Lyft had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 0.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Lyft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 11th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the ride-sharing company to purchase up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Lyft from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Lyft from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Twenty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.03.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LYFT

Insider Buying and Selling at Lyft

In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $30,348.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 911,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,417,263.44. The trade was a 0.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Logan Green sold 11,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $152,222.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 297,640 shares in the company, valued at $3,970,517.60. The trade was a 3.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,407 shares of company stock valued at $203,778. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lyft

(Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.