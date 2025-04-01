Trexquant Investment LP Has $18.48 Million Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 203.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,692 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.09% of Tyson Foods worth $18,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.10.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

TSN opened at $63.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.60. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.61 and a 1 year high of $66.88.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.57%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

