Trexquant Investment LP Cuts Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,537 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.15% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $18,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Pension Service bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $102.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $114.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.45.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 2.63%. On average, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 64.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHRW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $123.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $122.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 5,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $499,593.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,444,765.60. This represents a 12.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $803,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,732,740.53. This trade represents a 9.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

