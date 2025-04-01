Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 634.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,321 shares during the quarter. Cintas accounts for about 0.5% of Trexquant Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.06% of Cintas worth $42,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTAS. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cintas by 299.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,555,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,996,697,000 after purchasing an additional 10,910,285 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cintas by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,468,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,822,000 after buying an additional 219,809 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth about $877,216,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Cintas by 264.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,279,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,503,000 after buying an additional 2,379,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cintas by 137.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,222,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,668 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Price Performance

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $205.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.61. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $162.16 and a 12 month high of $228.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $82.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.41.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 36.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTAS. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cintas in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cintas from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cintas

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.