Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 178,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,916,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.15% of Jacobs Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.63.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $121.04 on Tuesday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.67 and a 12-month high of $156.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.02 and a 200-day moving average of $135.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.39%.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

