Tradewinds LLC. Trims Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Tradewinds LLC. lowered its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in RTX were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,195,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,025,000 after buying an additional 1,126,678 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Financial Group LLC raised its position in RTX by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Financial Group LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 77,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,611,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,264,000 after purchasing an additional 603,159 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. raised its holdings in RTX by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $132.56 on Tuesday. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $97.03 and a 1 year high of $136.17. The company has a market capitalization of $176.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.15.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. On average, analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Argus upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Baird R W raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $1,813,226.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,750.45. This represents a 24.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,569,126.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,508 shares in the company, valued at $10,625,382.88. The trade was a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,831 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,302. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.