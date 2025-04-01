Tradewinds LLC. Sells 147 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Tradewinds LLC. lowered its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,279,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 683,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,131,000 after acquiring an additional 16,604 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 19,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 210.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ ADP opened at $305.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $304.05 and a 200 day moving average of $296.64. The company has a market capitalization of $124.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.27 and a 1 year high of $322.84.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.86% and a net margin of 19.76%. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.54 per share. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $318.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, CEO Maria Black sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.59, for a total transaction of $210,236.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,856 shares in the company, valued at $20,077,721.04. The trade was a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 362 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.83, for a total value of $106,366.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,027,233.98. The trade was a 2.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,951 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,074 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

