Tradewinds LLC. Sells 132 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Tradewinds LLC. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $193.99 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $173.17 and a 52-week high of $205.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $199.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.11.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.9377 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

