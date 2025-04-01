Tradewinds LLC. Buys 46,868 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Tradewinds LLC. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 58.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,868 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 205,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after buying an additional 92,775 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 47,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,576,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 493,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,061,000 after buying an additional 15,313 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.63 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $50.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.52.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

