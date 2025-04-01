Top Growth Stocks To Follow Today – March 31st

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock, Blackstone, BlackRock, Novo Nordisk A/S, Apollo Global Management, Prologis, and Welltower are the seven Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares in companies expected to grow earnings and revenues at an above-average rate compared to the overall market. These companies often reinvest profits back into the business for expansion, rather than paying dividends, which can lead to higher volatility but potentially greater long-term capital gains. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (CRWV)

CoreWeave powers the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. We are the AI Hyperscaler™ driving the AI revolution(1). Our CoreWeave Cloud Platform consists of our proprietary software and cloud services that deliver the software and software intelligence needed to manage complex AI infrastructure at scale.

CRWV traded down $3.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.29. 8,850,983 shares of the stock were exchanged. CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a 1-year low of $36.00 and a 1-year high of $41.94.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

BX traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $137.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,065,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,432,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.67. Blackstone has a twelve month low of $115.82 and a twelve month high of $200.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.55.

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $17.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $929.23. 303,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,024. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $745.55 and a 52-week high of $1,084.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $978.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $992.24. The company has a market capitalization of $144.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Shares of NYSE NVO traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.64. 3,463,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,556,127. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.74. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $66.92 and a 52-week high of $148.15.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded down $2.08 on Monday, hitting $134.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,436,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,524,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.59. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $95.11 and a 52 week high of $189.49. The company has a market cap of $76.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66.

Prologis (PLD)

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

NYSE:PLD traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $110.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,023,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,903,830. The company has a market cap of $102.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Prologis has a one year low of $100.82 and a one year high of $132.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.74 and its 200-day moving average is $116.24.

Welltower (WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

NYSE:WELL traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $153.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,660. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.78 and a 200-day moving average of $135.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $87.87 and a fifty-two week high of $158.55. The company has a market capitalization of $98.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20.

