Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 317,600 shares, a growth of 34.7% from the February 28th total of 235,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,176.0 days.
Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Price Performance
OTCMKTS:TOKCF remained flat at $23.20 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.43. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a fifty-two week low of $22.74 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20.
About Tokyo Ohka Kogyo
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tokyo Ohka Kogyo
- Trading Halts Explained
- Berkshire Hathaway Gains Defy Stock Market Slump
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Palantir Stock Builds Momentum on New Partnership
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Tech Sell-Off Makes Microsoft Stock Look Like a Steal
Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Ohka Kogyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.