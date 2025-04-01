Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Short Interest Update

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the February 28th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTNP opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.97. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $14.80.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States and internationally. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. It also develops TP-2021 in combination with ProNeura technology for the treatment of chronic pruritus, a severe and debilitating condition defined as itching of the skin lasting longer than six weeks; and Nalmefene implant program for the prevention of opioid relapse following detoxification of patients suffering opioid use disorder.

