Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TWI. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Titan International in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Titan International in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Shares of TWI opened at $8.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.18 million, a P/E ratio of -70.04 and a beta of 1.77. Titan International has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $12.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Titan International by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,953,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,267,000 after purchasing an additional 344,658 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan International during the 4th quarter worth $1,482,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan International in the 4th quarter worth about $1,211,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 313,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 160,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Villanova Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in Titan International during the third quarter valued at about $1,110,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

