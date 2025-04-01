Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Short Interest Update

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, an increase of 45.6% from the February 28th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 578,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on TIM from $16.20 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group downgraded TIM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on TIM from $23.20 to $17.60 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of TIM from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th.

TIM Price Performance

Shares of TIM stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.65. The stock had a trading volume of 736,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,648. TIM has a 12 month low of $11.32 and a 12 month high of $18.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day moving average is $14.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.84.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). TIM had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 12.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TIM will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

TIM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1394 per share. This is a boost from TIM’s previous — dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. TIM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TIM

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in TIM by 16.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 583,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,207,000 after purchasing an additional 83,468 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of TIM by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TIM by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 132,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in TIM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of TIM in the third quarter worth $1,089,000.

About TIM

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

