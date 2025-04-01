Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA – Free Report) by 152.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,436,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 866,503 shares during the period. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II comprises 4.2% of Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. owned 4.46% of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II worth $13,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 81,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at about $655,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 200,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 86,036 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 22.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II alerts:

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SABA opened at $8.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average of $8.84. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $9.43.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Dividend Announcement

About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th.

(Free Report)

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.