Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,019 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 19.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,320,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,332,431,000 after buying an additional 884,580 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 0.4 %

VMC opened at $233.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $215.08 and a twelve month high of $298.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.78.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 12.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 28.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VMC shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Vulcan Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Vulcan Materials from $325.00 to $301.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.67.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

