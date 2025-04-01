Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,357,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,899 shares during the quarter. SuRo Capital comprises about 2.6% of Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. owned about 5.75% of SuRo Capital worth $7,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 19,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in SuRo Capital by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 145,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 67,049 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SuRo Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. 12.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSSS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of SuRo Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SuRo Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.

Shares of SuRo Capital stock opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. SuRo Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $6.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day moving average is $5.34. The stock has a market cap of $117.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 11.32 and a quick ratio of 11.32.

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growth capital, late stage and venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional office in New York, New York.

