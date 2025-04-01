Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ASA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,923 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 21,850 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co increased its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 625.7% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 34,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 30,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,239,000.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Stock Performance

NYSE:ASA opened at $29.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.60 and a 200 day moving average of $22.55. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 1-year low of $15.35 and a 1-year high of $30.99.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

