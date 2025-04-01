The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Axiom Investors LLC DE

Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,788 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 198,685 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $24,003,000 after acquiring an additional 17,952 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,921,211 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $715,342,000 after purchasing an additional 41,082 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in TJX Companies by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 14,260 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,807,955 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $339,229,000 after buying an additional 158,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.06.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $121.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.26. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.35 and a one year high of $128.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.24 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $2,882,346.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,569,772.67. This trade represents a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

