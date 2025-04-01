The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) Short Interest Update

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Kansai Electric Power Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KAEPY traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.93. 4,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,888. Kansai Electric Power has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $9.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.70.
Kansai Electric Power Company Profile
