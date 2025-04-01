The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Insider Jill R. Penrose Sells 5,117 Shares of Stock

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) insider Jill R. Penrose sold 5,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total transaction of $594,902.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,390.44. The trade was a 36.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE SJM opened at $118.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.17. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $98.77 and a one year high of $125.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.58.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 14.35%. Equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -179.25%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SJM. Morgan Stanley started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lowered J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 188.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

