The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,584,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 161,500 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.12% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $3,761,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,603,315,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $624,844,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 14,007.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,059,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $606,815,000 after buying an additional 1,052,204 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,400.8% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 419,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $239,982,000 after acquiring an additional 391,170 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 154.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 414,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $205,403,000 after acquiring an additional 251,972 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Alex S. Golten sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.25, for a total value of $3,313,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,506.25. This represents a 59.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin R. Johnson bought 2,400 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $619.02 per share, with a total value of $1,485,648.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,648. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,925 shares of company stock valued at $12,630,683 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $720.00 to $680.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $590.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:GS opened at $546.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $606.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $572.88. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $387.12 and a 52 week high of $672.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $3.74. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.36 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 29.59%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.