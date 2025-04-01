The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Short Interest Up 42.8% in March

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,200 shares, a growth of 42.8% from the February 28th total of 94,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

FLIC has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First of Long Island from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First of Long Island in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIC traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.38. 18,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. First of Long Island has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $15.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.22 million, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.75.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.10). First of Long Island had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 4.74%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in First of Long Island by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First of Long Island by 8.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after acquiring an additional 16,456 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of First of Long Island in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,407,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of First of Long Island by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 24,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

