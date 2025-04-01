The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the February 28th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of E.W. Scripps from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.00. The stock had a trading volume of 199,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,972. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average is $2.22. E.W. Scripps has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 23,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in E.W. Scripps by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in E.W. Scripps by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in E.W. Scripps by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,418 shares during the last quarter. 67.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local television stations, national news, and entertainment networks in the United States. It operates through Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, sports, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations; runs network, syndicated, and original programming, and local sporting events; and provides core and political advertising services.

