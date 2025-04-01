The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,337 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $3,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COO. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 773 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.25.

Cooper Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:COO opened at $84.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.05 and a 1-year high of $112.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The business had revenue of $964.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.25 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 10.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

