The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the February 28th total of 4,320,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Clorox Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CLX stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $147.67. 221,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,644. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.87. Clorox has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $171.37.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 316.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Clorox will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Clorox from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Clorox from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

Institutional Trading of Clorox

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $259,041,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Clorox by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,361,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,163,000 after buying an additional 585,526 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Clorox by 549.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 542,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,144,000 after acquiring an additional 459,203 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 187.9% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 698,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,508,000 after acquiring an additional 456,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 512.7% in the third quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP now owns 542,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,315,000 after acquiring an additional 453,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

