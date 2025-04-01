The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the February 28th total of 4,320,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Clorox Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of CLX stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $147.67. 221,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,644. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.87. Clorox has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $171.37.
Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 316.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Clorox will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.
Clorox Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Clorox from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Clorox from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.50.
Institutional Trading of Clorox
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $259,041,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Clorox by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,361,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,163,000 after buying an additional 585,526 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Clorox by 549.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 542,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,144,000 after acquiring an additional 459,203 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 187.9% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 698,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,508,000 after acquiring an additional 456,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 512.7% in the third quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP now owns 542,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,315,000 after acquiring an additional 453,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.
About Clorox
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
