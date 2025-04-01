The Campbell Soup Company (CPB) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 3rd

The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share on Monday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd.

Campbell Soup has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years. Campbell Soup has a payout ratio of 50.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Campbell Soup to earn $3.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.1%.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $39.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.92. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $36.92 and a 52-week high of $52.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Campbell Soup ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,486.90. This trade represents a 10.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPB. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.86.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

