The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 80.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Down 1.5 %

BA opened at $170.66 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $137.03 and a 1-year high of $196.95. The company has a market cap of $128.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.68.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,596.97. This represents a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

