Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total value of $245,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,600. The trade was a 12.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $349,853.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,928,866.92. This trade represents a 10.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,905 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,367. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.36.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $166.63 on Tuesday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.75 and a fifty-two week high of $206.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 34.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 42.04%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

