Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,554,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 267,352 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.36% of Texas Instruments worth $4,032,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.9 %

Texas Instruments stock opened at $179.70 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $159.11 and a 52 week high of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.51.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.20.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total transaction of $1,234,955.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,353.92. The trade was a 35.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total value of $19,663,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares in the company, valued at $82,930,522.08. This represents a 19.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

