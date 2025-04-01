Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Stock Price Up 1.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) shot up 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.64 and last traded at $48.83. 2,780,795 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 5,242,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.24.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tempus AI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Tempus AI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tempus AI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.18.

The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.58.

In related news, Director David R. Epstein sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total value of $46,361.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,879.72. This trade represents a 3.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bradley A. Keywell sold 265,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $9,301,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,218,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,164,611.50. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,598,969 shares of company stock valued at $317,194,162.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Tempus AI by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,726,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the third quarter worth $725,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the third quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tempus AI during the third quarter valued at $1,367,000. Institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

