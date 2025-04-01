Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF (NASDAQ:HRTS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF (NASDAQ:HRTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF (NASDAQ:HRTS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,008 shares during the period. Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF comprises 1.2% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. owned 7.29% of Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF worth $4,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ HRTS traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.33. 21,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,559. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.46 million, a PE ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 0.93. Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $36.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.34.

About Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF

The Tema Obesity & Cardiometabolic ETF (HRTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that concentrates on companies focused on the treatment of cardiovascular diseases and/or metabolic diseases from companies all around the world. Using both top-down and bottom-up stock selection, the fund identifies innovative companies deemed attractive.

