Tectonic Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TECTP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tectonic Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TECTP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 29.7% from the February 28th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Tectonic Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TECTP opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average of $10.41. Tectonic Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68.

Tectonic Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.3036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.40%.

About Tectonic Financial

Tectonic Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking and financial products and services to high net worth individuals, small businesses, and institutions in the United States. It offers commercial and consumer banking services, such as demand deposits, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial and real estate loans, dental loans, commercial real estate, construction loans, and consumer installment loans; and wealth management and trust services.

