TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $167.00.

TEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $3,669,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,812,497.52. This trade represents a 49.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 35,223 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,699 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.0% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its position in TE Connectivity by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 70,792 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,689,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 9.0% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 47,874 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL stock opened at $141.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $137.61 and a 1-year high of $159.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.42.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 45.37%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

