TCTM Kids IT Education Inc. (NASDAQ:TCTM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TCTM Kids IT Education Inc. (NASDAQ:TCTM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,500 shares, a decrease of 32.5% from the February 28th total of 205,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
TCTM Kids IT Education Trading Up 0.0 %
TCTM opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.73. TCTM Kids IT Education has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $2.80.
About TCTM Kids IT Education
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than TCTM Kids IT Education
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 3 Buyable Stocks With Solid Bottoms Ready to Rebound
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Advantage+ Shopping: Meta’s Fast Growing $20 Billion AI-Ads Star
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Robotaxi News: What Tesla and Lyft Headlines Mean for Shares
Receive News & Ratings for TCTM Kids IT Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCTM Kids IT Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.