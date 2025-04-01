TCTM Kids IT Education Inc. (NASDAQ:TCTM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TCTM Kids IT Education Inc. (NASDAQ:TCTM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,500 shares, a decrease of 32.5% from the February 28th total of 205,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

TCTM Kids IT Education Trading Up 0.0 %

TCTM opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.73. TCTM Kids IT Education has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $2.80.

About TCTM Kids IT Education

TCTM Kids IT Education Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of IT-focused education services in Mainland China. It offers supplementary science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education programs to young children aged between three and eighteen through online teaching models and instructors from online or offline learning centers.

