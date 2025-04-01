TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$73.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Veritas raised shares of TC Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities set a C$73.00 price target on TC Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of TRP opened at C$67.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$70.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$66.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$66.19. TC Energy has a 12 month low of C$43.83 and a 12 month high of C$70.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.62.

In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Patrick C. Muttart sold 18,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.10, for a total transaction of C$1,305,885.45. Also, Director Danika Yeager bought 1,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$69.23 per share, with a total value of C$125,784.97. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 13,287 shares of company stock worth $842,568 and have sold 145,977 shares worth $9,810,511. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

