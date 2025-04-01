TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,334 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $10,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in TC Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Veritas raised shares of TC Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TC Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

NYSE:TRP opened at $47.17 on Tuesday. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $34.95 and a 1-year high of $50.37. The stock has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.96.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.54. TC Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 72.53%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

