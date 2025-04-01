Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Short Interest Up 29.4% in March

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,110,000 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the February 28th total of 7,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 873,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.4 days. Currently, 15.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
In related news, CEO Barbara Weber sold 9,778 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $29,236.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,631,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,479.36. The trade was a 0.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 24,268 shares of company stock valued at $72,561 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Tango Therapeutics by 26.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,318,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,850,000 after purchasing an additional 489,949 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,368,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after buying an additional 142,710 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Tango Therapeutics by 78.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 55,470 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tango Therapeutics stock opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.96. Tango Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $12.02.
Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 284.42% and a negative return on equity of 49.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Tango Therapeutics will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.
