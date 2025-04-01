Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,013,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,289 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Sysco worth $77,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in Sysco by 143.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,184,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,296,000 after buying an additional 7,184,754 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,441,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sysco by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,294,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721,449 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $123,928,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $97,078,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Melius initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.77.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 48,027 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $3,698,079.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,335,408. The trade was a 46.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock opened at $75.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The stock has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.03 and a fifty-two week high of $82.23.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Sysco had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 106.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.44%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

