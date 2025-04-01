Sylebra Capital Llc Acquires 1,333,188 Shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Stock

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc acquired 1,333,188 shares of Aeva Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.70 per share, with a total value of $8,932,359.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,160,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,573,715.20. This trade represents a 9.64 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sylebra Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 31st, Sylebra Capital Llc bought 1,068,297 shares of Aeva Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $7,232,370.69.

On Wednesday, March 26th, Sylebra Capital Llc bought 821,610 shares of Aeva Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,422.80.

On Monday, March 24th, Sylebra Capital Llc acquired 990,411 shares of Aeva Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.36 per share, for a total transaction of $4,318,191.96.

Shares of AEVA stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,776,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,978. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average of $4.02. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $7.07. The stock has a market cap of $383.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEVA. Parkwood LLC increased its stake in Aeva Technologies by 415.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 1,426,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,776,000 after buying an additional 1,150,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 2,490.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 648,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 623,889 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 621,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 9,318 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 5.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 23,593 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 30,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aeva Technologies from $4.87 to $5.22 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.81.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.

